A woman of Matero Township, Zambia, has shocked the court when she pleaded before the Matero Local Court to separate her daughter in-law from her son due to alcohol abuse.

According to Zambia Observer, Choolwe Mweetwa, aged 35, sued her husband, Mubiana Chabeba, aged 42 for divorce.

However, the court could not hear the matter on grounds that dowry was not paid to the woman’s family.

The magistrate, Harriet Mulenga told Choolwe that she was free to be with any man because her partner never paid dowry, which is a mandatory requirement in customary marriage.

But Mubiana knelt before the court for Choolwe to reconsider her decision to leave him citing many challenges the couple have overcome in their 12-year marriage.

Just when magistrate Harriet Mulenga was convinced that the man was remorseful and encouraged Choolwe to reconsider, Mubiana’s mother rose in court and challenged her son’s sincerity.

She said her daughter in-law is a good woman who deserves better and not her problematic son.

