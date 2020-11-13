Mother of one requires N700,000 to undergo uterine, cervical surgery

For 35-year-old Chinonso Victoria Okorie, life has been one long stretch of frustration since she gave birth to her child seven years ago. It has been seven years of pain and limitations. The 35-year-old is seeking financial aid to undergo uterine and cervical surgery.

According to her, “The challenge started after I had my child. Unfortunately, the father of my child has not been helping me in this predicament. My condition is uterine prolapse. It is at its fourth grade. The doctors have recommended uterine and cervical surgery. Since my present medical ordeal started, life has not been the same for me. I can barely feed myself and my child. We don’t even have a place to live.

“I am pleading with everyone to kindly come to my aid. I want to lead a normal life. I want to be able to work and take charge of my life and be responsible for the upkeep of my child. I need help and I need it urgently. The total amount for the surgery and aftercare is N700,000. My condition is deteriorating. Please help me.”

Uterine prolapse occurs when the pelvic floor muscles and ligaments stretch and weaken and no longer provide enough support for the uterus. As a result, the uterus slips down into or protrudes out of the vagina. Uterine prolapse can occur in women of any age. But it often affects postmenopausal women who’ve had one or more vaginal deliveries.

In advanced cases, a surgery is advised. Signs and symptoms of moderate to severe uterine prolapse include: sensation of heaviness or pulling in the pelvis; tissue protruding from the vagina; urinary problems, such as urine leakage (incontinence) or urine retention; trouble having a bowel movement; feeling as if one is sitting on a small ball or as if something is falling out of the vagina; and sexual concerns, such as a sensation of looseness in the tone of the vaginal tissue

Medical experts have stated that uterine prolapse results from the weakening of pelvic muscles and supportive tissues. Causes of weakened pelvic muscles and tissues include: pregnancy; difficult labor and delivery or trauma during childbirth; delivery of a large baby being overweight or obese; lower estrogen level after menopause; chronic constipation or straining with bowel movements; chronic cough or bronchitis; or repeated heavy lifting.

Factors that can increase one’s risk of uterine prolapse include: one or more pregnancies and vaginal births; giving birth to a large baby; increasing age; obesity; prior pelvic surgery; chronic constipation or frequent straining during bowel movements; or family history of weakness in connective tissue.

Complications of uterine prolapse are often associated with prolapse of other pelvic organs. One might experience: anterior prolapsed, where there is weakness of connective tissue separating the bladder and vagina, causing the bladder to bulge into the vagina. Anterior prolapse is also called prolapsed bladder.

Posterior vaginal prolapse involves weakness of connective tissue separating the rectum and vagina thereby causing the rectum to bulge into the vagina. One might have difficulty having bowel movements.

Speaking further, she stated that “My 7-year-old daughter needs all the care that she can get. I am a graduate of Nasarawa State University, Keffi. I studied political science and graduated in 2012. I observed the mandatory national youth service in Gusau, Zamfara State. I believe that after my surgery, I can live a normal life where I will be able to take up any employment and eke out a living for myself and my daughter.”

Monetary donations to save Chinonso’s life can be made to her GTBank account. ACCOUNT NUMBER 0131893543. ACCOUNT NAME VICTORIA CHINONSO OKORIE. GTB. PHONE NUMBER: 08030487330. WHATSAPP NUMBER: 08071276741.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.Mother of one requires

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.Mother of one requires

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.Mother of one requires

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.Mother of one requires

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE