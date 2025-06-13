‘Mother of all wars finally begins,’ Fani-Kayode reacts to Israeli strikes against Iran

Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the overnight Israeli strikes on Iran, saying this will lead to the mother of all wars if the tension escalates further.

Tribune Online reports on Friday that Israel launched a wave of attacks overnight targeting top Iranian officials, marking a major escalation in the shadow conflict between the two countries.

According to Iranian state media, the strikes killed several senior figures, including the head of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami.

In a post via his X handle, the Nigerian politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), shared a damaged residential building, possibly as an aftermath of the Israeli strikes on Tehran.

“Israel has attacked Iran. The mother of all wars finally begins,” he wrote.

The former minister, who has been a strong critic of the Israeli government over Gaza war, recently faulted the US Secretary of State for criticising the sanctions imposed i on two sitting members of the Israeli cabinet by governments of United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, and Australia.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reports the US government, in a statement by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has also reacted to the attacks on Iran, distancing itself from the Israeli strikes.

According to Rubio, the Israeli government claimed its actions were necessary for self-defence, stating that the US is only interested in protecting American forces in the region.

The Secretary of State specifically called on the Iranian government not to target its interests or personnel in any retaliatory action.

“Tonight, Isreal took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary in its self-defense. President Trump and the administration have taken necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S interests or personnel.” Rubio said in the statement.

Likewise, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reacted to the deadly Israeli strikes on the country.

According to him, the country would retaliate Israel’s action, saying Israel will face a “bitter and painful fate.”