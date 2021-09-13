Mother, daughter killed, nine injured in Anambra road accident

A mother and her daughter on Monday died in an auto crash in Uli along the Ihiala/Onitsha expressway in Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the son who travelled in the same vehicle with them survived.

Nine others sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident involving a Nissan Caravan commercial bus conveying twelve persons.

A bystander said the bus driver lost control as a result of a tyre burst and crashed.

The Anambra State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi confirmed the incident.

He corroborated that the crash was as a result of a tyre burst, adding that the corpse of the deceased persons have been deposited in the morgue.

While sympathising with the deceased family, he urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before using them.

Irelewuyi said: “A fatal crash occurred at Uli by Ihiala-Onitsha road at about 12.35hours. The crash involved one vehicle, a commercial Nissan Caravan bus, with registration number: ACA 989 ZW belonging to Onyemaechi transport company.

“The probable cause of the crash was attributed to a tyre burst. 12 people, five male adults, five female adults, one male child, and one female child were involved in the crash.

“Nine casualties, including three male adults, five female adults, and one female child sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Two comprising one female adult and one female child were killed.

“The injured victims were rushed to Nnadi hospital, and Infant Jesus hospital Ihiala, by FRSC personnel where one female adult and one female child were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The corpse of the dead victims were deposited at Ark Angels Mortuary Ihialla. FRSC personnel on ground managed the traffic, and cleared all obstruction.”

