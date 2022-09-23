Most radio stations yet to accord deserving respect to sports presenters —Kenny Ogunmiloro

Kenny is another success story of people who drift away from their day job to what they are most passionate about. A computer scientist by training, Kenny would find himself making waves in the media industry as a sports on-air personality. He shares with ROTIMI IGE the story of his struggles in the early days of his career, his success story and plans for the future. Excerpts:

How did you start your journey as a sports on-air personality?

The journey started right from my secondary school days, where I took it upon myself to engage some of my classmates in sports-related quiz. That was how the love for this job started for me. However, I officially started my journey about 12 years ago, when I had the chance to appear on BCOS TV and Oluyole FM as a sports analyst. I worked with them for about two years as a freelance sports analyst before I got a job at Star 91.5 FM, Ibadan, as a regular sports presenter.

Star FM gave me a platform to fly and announce my arrival in the industry. At some point during my years of working with them, I also had the chance to anchor TV sports shows and was a member of the MCR (Master Control Room) department in charge of VTR (Video Tape Recording) and graphics. I had many challenges at Star FM but I thank God for the experience I got on their platform. Those experiences are some of the things that shaped my thoughts to become who I am now.

After three years of working at Star FM, I left to join Fresh 105.9 FM, Ibadan, as one of the pioneer staff. I am currently with Fresh FM as the head of the English sports desk across all the Fresh FM stations in South West, Nigeria. I thank God for the growth.

You’ve been doing this for more than a decade, what moments of your career can you describe as the highest and lowest for you?

I have had many great moments but the very first was when I had the opportunity to sit down with a state governor for an interactive session. It happened in 2015, when the late governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State was seeking a second term in office. An event was organised for him to interact with the youths of the state. Journalists were selected across the state to have an interactive session with him. I was lucky to be the only sports presenter selected by the organisers to ask the governor sports-related questions only. I sat very close to the governor that day and asked him questions which he responded to directly. I took pictures with him at the end of the event. I will never forget that moment. It meant a lot to a young sports OAP (on-air personality) like me.

Another big moment was in 2014 when I had the chance to travel to Brazil to cover the FIFA world cup. It was the first time I would be on a plane and travel outside the country. Also, I got nominated for the Ballers’ Award last year. Being the first person from Oyo State to receive such nomination was another high point of my career. I was also named as one of the best 100 youths in Oyo State in 2022 by the state government, through the office of the commissioner for youths and sports.

However, my lowest moments were the days I worked for almost three years without getting paid at all. I almost quit but I persevered. Sometimes when I remember those days, I still cry.

You mentioned working for nearly three years without getting paid. Can you describe those days and how you were able to cope?

It was not easy. There were days I would use my feeding money to take taxis to different radio stations as an analyst and end up running shows on empty stomach. Many times I trekked long distances to get to the station, and there were days I would wait till 12p.m to eat breakfast, so that it would sustain me till the evening; meaning I would skip lunch intentionally.

How did I survive? God helped me survive those times. I kept working hard, attended press conferences, went all out for interviews with personalities even when it was not needed. I had to do that because I was sure of paltry honorariums that would sustain me for a few days. I thank God I can live to narrate those stories today as a better person.

You recently launched an internet-based all sports radio, website and a book. What motivated you into doing this 3-in-1 event?





The motivation came from the desire to do something different and help the up-and-coming guys in the industry. I dedicated time and research to write a book to serve as a guide to the sports OAPs coming on board, a website where they can get quality sports news and write sports columns, and an online radio to give opportunities to present their shows and master their craft.

I thank God for the success of the event and everyone that came to support my project. To the glory of God, we are gradually achieving some of our plans and set goals,judging by how the public have received the three projects. The book is fast-selling, the website is getting an increased number of views every day, and the feedbacks from people that have listened to our sports shows have been encouraging. We are just starting, and we promise to do more in days/weeks/years to come so as not to let the people that are looking up to us down.

Where do you see this project in the next five years?

By His grace, we want to move from being on the internet radio platform to a terrestrial radio station. I want us to become the first all-sports radio station in Oyo state, and the fourth in the whole of Nigeria. We shall work toward this and we trust God to achieve it with the support of fans and well-wishers.

What are the major challenges facing a sportscaster in Nigeria today?

I think the first thing is lack of respect. Most radio stations do not give enough respect to the sports desk and to the sports OAP. It starts from the number of minutes given to sports, and the poor salary. A news bulletin on any radio station is not complete without sports news.Sports content is one of the very few radio/TV contents that everybody can relate with no matter your political, religious, or financial status. It is for everybody, so we deserve more respect.

Another major challenge is lack of sponsors to cover events. The more you cover national/international events, the better you are as a sports OAP. You will get valuable contacts and get credible sources of news. However,many times it is difficult to get sponsor for all these tournaments. I thank Hon. Sunday Dare for his support in this regard, since he became the minister of Youths and Sports. I know a good number of sports journalists whose trips he has sponsored. This is encouraging and we want more.

Is there anything you would like to try out aside sports?

While sports is the main thing for me now and I want to explore as many areas as possible, I hope to be back in the tech industry one day. I would like to set up an ICT firm where youths can learn modern tech courses because that is the main thing in the world now.

What was your dream job before you ventured into sports?

To be an ICT professional. I studied Computer Science,and if not for sports I would have gone further to take some certification courses. I was the ICT manager of a big hotel in Ibadan before I switched to becoming a sports OAP.

Can you describe your relationship with Dr Yinka Ayefele?

It all started when I became his fan after he released his first album, Bitter Experience. I never knew him as a broadcaster and did not know he was the voice behind some of the popular jingles I had heard on radio before he released his album. From being a fan, I became his staff when I joined Fresh FM in 2015, and now he is more than a boss to me. We have a father-son relationship now. He knows some of my best kept secrets. Dr Yinka Ayefele was the first person that told me to set up an online radio and even offered to set it up himself, four years ago.

What’s your weirdest photo?

Driving and swimming, you can never see me doing any of those two. Sometimes, it is embarrassing to say I do not drive my car and I have never entered a swimming pool, but that is the reality. I cannot explain why it is like that. I have a personal driver and my wife can drive, so moving around is not a problem.

Your advice to young sportscasters?

Stay humble and continue to work hard and smart. Use the social media to show yourself. Never stop learning,and strive to always give the best to your audience no matter what you are going through. Above all, be prayerful.

