As several stakeholder individuals and organisations in and outside Ogoniland continue to call for the resumption of crude oil production in the area, the United States of America branch of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People Mosop- USA has given conditions for it to support any of such resumption.

The group listed 4 conditions, which he said are not arbitrary but crucial prerequisites that must be met before such operations commence.

The conditions are; Grant Ogoni a State In Nigeria (Political Autonomous State);

Cleanup Ogoni Environment;

Exonerate & Immortalise the Ogoni 9 and Rehabilitation And Payment of Compensation.

A statement signed by DineBari Augustine Kpuine, President, MOSOP- USA condemned moves by “some greedy persons, government agents and saboteurs to undermined Ogoni efforts to be self-governed within the Nigerian state”, alleging that they had gone to Abuja to meet with President Bola Tinubu to negotiate oil resumption in Ogoni.

Explaining some of the conditions Mosop-USA stated; “Our ultimate goal is for Ogoni to be granted a state to be self-governed within the Federal Republic of Nigeria, similar to other ethnic nationalities. This would ensure Ogoni has a say in national budgets, as our resources are being misused. It is a step towards Ogoni controlling their political affairs, having equal representation, and using a good proportion of their resources for their development.

It demanded the clean up the previous contaminants and ensuring that the environment was safe for oil production saying that citizens be provided the five essential government obligations of good roads, clean water, electricity, equipped medical facilities, and security. to guarantee that Ogoni is part of Nigeria.

Kpuine demanded the exoneration and immortalising of the Ogoni Nine (9), which include Gbenemene Suanu I of the Ogoni Nation, Kenule Beson Saro-Wiwa, Comr. John Barinaaziga Kpuinen, Dr. Barinem Kiobel, Paul Levura, Baribor Bera, Daniel Gbokoo, Saturday Dobee, Felix Nuate and Nordu Eawo.

“We urge the government and people of Nigeria to straighten their records. These men remain innocent of the charges against them that led to their brutal death. MOSOP USA demands that these men be exonerated. In honor of their memories, November 10 should be declared an Environmental or Civil rights national holiday in Nigeria”, he stated.

It added; “We demand that the Ogoni people be compensated for all the atrocities meted against them by the Abacha administration. We call on the President to call back the citizens of the 16 Communities that the Abacha administration sacked and flattened in both Oyigbo and Tai LGAs. Rehabilitate and pay Compensation to those who have been internally homeless and hopeless refugees. Also, pay compensation for the 4,000 Ogoni people who were massacred in cold blood by the Rivers State Internal Task Force created by Abacha while Major Paul Okuntimo executed the federal order to make Ogoni a wasteland. Those are what it takes for resumption in Ogoni”

On the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, the group appealed to President Bola Tinubu to control one of his own whose activities have stiffened and threatened his government: the Federal Minister of the Federal Territory, Nyesom Wike, who it said was claiming ownership of Rivers State.

“We want the President to investigate the $300 million belonging to the Ogoni people paid by NNPC as compensation, embezzled by Governor Nyesom Wike.

“MOSOP USA needs peace in Rivers State. We need Nyesom Wike to stop terrorizing the sitting Governor Sim Fubara. We call on the President to prevail on Nyesom Wike to allow the sitting governor to manage the affairs of Rivers State in peace, just as he was allowed to govern when he was governor and prepare to pay the Ogoni people money meant for the development he embezzled”.

Mosop-USA also placed a demand for a “well-equipped Federal Colleges of Applied Technology (FCAT), where the children will acquire skills and trade to meet the employment demands of the 21st century.

“We therefore inform the president that this FCAT will solve the problem of Ogoni underemployment as they have the most unemployed youths in Nigeria.

“Having the youths acquire basic trades and skills will help them create jobs for themselves and others, gradually eliminating unemployment and boosting the nation’s economy. We advise Mr. President to consider rebuilding the nation by providing skills and trades to the youths”.