Amaechi Okonkwo | Port Harcourt

The United States of America (USA) branch of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP-USA) has petitioned the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi demanding the immediate termination of all contracts of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) regarding the Ogoni Clean-up.

The group, in the petition, signed by its President, Augustine Kpuinen; Secretary, Keesiiop Kpooni and Public Relations Officer, Samuel Nweemee, alleged that there has been massive looting of HYPREP funds to the tune of $1 billion necessitating its petition for the immediate termination of the contracts.

It said, it uncovered plans by the current management of HYPREP to give out phantom projects just few months to the winding down of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

“Less than three months to the expiration of the current administration, credible sources reveal to us that the current HYPREP board, with active connivance of some political gladiators and gullible Ogoni stakeholders, are in a frenzy, busy awarding contracts running into billions of naira to themselves, cronies, hangers-on and political associates, by either bypassing due process or fast tracking the awards through the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP),” Kpuinen said

Kpuinen also noted that the intent of the petition was to clearly inform the minister and HYPREP board that there must be immediate termination of the “phantom contracts” and no bills or payments be made to that effect.

The letter read: “It has come to the attention of MOSOP-USA that your deed on the awards of phantom contracts in connivance with the HYPREP board to some few individuals from within and outside Ogoni, which they intend to embezzle due to their selfish and self-centered interest and their cronies. MOSOP-USA is truly in possession of some credible evidence, including court injunctions confirming that the present HYPREP board has perfected strategies to loot and empty the account of the agency before the expiration of tenure of the present administration on May 29.”

The group said that it will institute a legal suit against the minister and the HYPREP board at the international court if nothing was done to stop the alleged move to further loot the treasury of the interventionist agency.

“If further action other than we have requested occur there will be a suit against you in the Nigeria Court and the International Court of Justice.

“This is not a threat, but a promise and an action that has already been established awaiting your reaction to the effect. There is no time to further play on any Ogoni properties,” the letter added.





