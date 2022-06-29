MOSIEND demands freedom for 159 inmates granted state pardon

The Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has described the refusal of the Federal Ministry of Interior and Correctional Centres across Nigeria to implement the state pardon granted the 159 prisoners by President Muhammadu Buhari as an affront to the people of the Niger Delta region.

MOSIEND said that despite the presidential order, coupled with the failing health of most of the beneficiaries of the state pardon, the decision to disobey President Buhari and the Council of State is an affront that would not be tolerated by the Niger Delta people.

The MOSIEND, in a statement issued in Yenagoa by its Secetary-General, Wiston Cotterel-Amain, while commending Buhari for granting state pardon to Mr. Ebiware Edmund, an indigene of the Niger Delta region and 158 others, the group appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to lend their voices in ensuring that the inmates are released.

He said: “We will forever be grateful for this singular act of President Buhari for releasing Edmund to reunite with his immediate family and friends.

“Having granted this state pardon, it is expected that the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Justice and other relevant organs of government do justice to the prerogative state pardon that was also endorsed by the National Council of State to enable those listed to reunite with their various families.”

MOSIEND also restated the call that the beneficiaries of the state pardon, particularly Ebiware Edmund, be released and allowed access to medical care, saying that “Ebiware is in need of medical attention as a result of his failing health being observed recently.”

