Moro descendants union mourns Kwara politician, Wole Oke

Moro Descendants Development Union (MODDU), under the leadership of Alhaji Isiaka Ayinde Jimoh, has mourned the passing of one of its prominent members, Chief Stephen Kolawole Oke.

The union, which stated this in a statement signed by its chairman, Alhaji Isiaka Ayinde Jimoh, added that Chief Wole Oke passed away on Sunday, 23rd March 2025.

It said Chief Wole Oke, a staunch follower of the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was one of the initiators of MODDU and a prominent politician of high repute; a truly patriotic and selfless leader, whose commitment to the emancipation of the people of Moro from internal oppression and colonialism was undeniable and remained constant until the end.

“Wole Oke, as early as 1972, along with other like-minded progressives and far-sighted individuals across the outlying districts of the Ilorin Emirate, established Oke-Moro/Oke-Asa Development Union (OMADU), an umbrella organisation through which the people of what is today known as Moro and Asa local government areas renewed and intensified their agitation for separate administrative divisions out of the then-existing Ilorin division.

“Oke was at the forefront and indeed the leader of the group that engaged in the struggle, which eventually led to the creation of the two local governments in 1976.

“His time in the Kwara State House of Assembly during the Second Republic, especially the First Assembly and Second Assembly (1979–83), when he later became the House Leader, was as remarkably successful as his leadership of OMADU.

“Hon. Wole Oke was a major factor in the legislative works and processes that largely produced the successes and achievements of the Adamu Attah administration in the State.

“Thus, in his hometown of Shao, Moro local government area, and Kwara State generally, Oke was an icon, a legendary and patriotic figure, who, in spite of odds and hurdles, made significant contributions and personal sacrifices to the advancement and well-being of the people. We shall surely miss his selfless, loyal, patriotic, and dedicated services to the cause of the Moro people for years to come.

“We pray that God accepts his soul into peaceful and everlasting bliss in paradise and also grants his immediate and extended families the faith and fortitude to accept the unfortunate passing and irreversible loss of our very dear member, Chief Stephen ‘Omopeninu’ Wole Oke,” the union said.

