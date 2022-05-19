More trouble for arrested Ogun ‘landgrabber’ as family petitions DSS over son’s murder in 2013

More trouble on Thursday emerged for detained notorious land grabber, Elijah Adeogun, popularly known as “killer”, who was on Monday arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) in the Ikeshi area of Obasanjo, along Idiroko road in Ogun State.

Tribune Online gathered that the detained landgrabber who was being investigated by the DSS operatives for various crimes has now been linked with the death of one Idowu Arinadegbo, who was killed in 2013 in the same Ikeshi community.

Adeogun was arrested for allegedly killing two persons, namely Monday Eredua and Moruf Babalola in 2021, in the Ipetu Baba Ode community in the Ado Odo/Ota Local Government area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that members of the Isele Gbobalaya family in a petition to the Director of the Ogun State Command of DSS, on Thursday accused the detained suspect of killing Arinadegbo in 2013.

The family also described the arrest of Elijah as “surprising”, asking why the Director of Public Prosecution in Ogun State has not given any legal advice on the murder of Arinadegbo since 2013.

Isele Obalaya family commended the DSS for arresting the alleged “killer”, and also call on the security agency to investigate the murder of Arinadegbo in 2013.





The family in a letter by their lawyer, Barrister A Popoola to the DSS, said “Our client firstly commend the efforts of the DSS for her efforts in apprehending Elijah Adeogun aka Killer.”

Isele Gbobalaya Family also stated that “It is no doubt that the officer of the DSS, who carried out the tedious operation are men of good character and worthy to be commended.

“However, it is pertinent for our client to bring to the notice of the DSS, the various criminal acts perpetrated by Elijah Adeogun, that are one way or the other, swept under the carpet.

“Sometimes in the year 2013, one Alhaji Idowu Arinadegbo was killed on the land of our client and the only suspect then was Elijah Adeogun. The matter was reported to the office of the Inspector General of Police and a letter to the said office to the Commissioner of Police, Elweran, Abeokuta that the matter should be investigated. A copy of the letter obtained by our client is hereby attached.”

The petition from the family further reads “It is disheartening to note that the matter was never investigated as ordered. After several complaints by our client, of the lackadaisical attitude of the police, one Kazeem Bakare, who was arrested at the scene, was arraigned before the Magistrate Court with the others at large, while Elijah was then declared wanted but was never arrested.

“The then IPO informed our client that he sent the case file to the DPP for legal advice. A copy of the letter, given to our client, which showed that the case file was sent to DPP is also attached.”

The Isele Gbobalabalaya family lamented that “However, nothing was heard of this legal advice till date.

“Furthermore, several petitions had been written to the police against Elijah Adeogun on the various criminal acts, perpetrated by him and his cohorts but one way or the other, either from the police or external force, the matter goes without any investigations.”

