More tributes as Adedoja, Ososanya, Odebiyi, others mourn Oyediran

Former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Professor Taoheed Adedoja, Z.O. Ososanya and Co as well as the management of the Olashore International School, Iloko-Ijesa, Osun State, on Monday, mourned the death of the chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, Reverend (Mrs) Tola Oyediran.

They described the death of the deceased as not only invaluable loss to her imme- diate family, but also to many people, most especially the needy whose lives she touched while alive.

In condolence letters made available to Nigerian Tribune on Monday, they expressed shock over the demise of Reverend Oyediran, noting that Nigerians should emulate her lifestyle, which symbolised humility and kindness.

According to the condolence letter signed by Pro- fessor Taoheed Adedoja, “I was shocked when I read the news of the demise of our dear sister in the newspaper.”

The letter reads: “What a great loss. Sister Tola as I fondly called her was a faith- ful wife of my brother and senior colleague, Professor A.B.O.O. Oyediran, the for- mer Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan. My prayer is that God in his in- finite mercy will grant her soul eternal rest.”

In another condolence letter signed by the Manag- ing Partner of HLB Z.O. Ososanya and CO, Mr Olufemi Ososanya, the organisation said “we commiserate with you and the entire Board of Directors of African News- papers of Nigeria Plc; on the transition to eternal glory of Reverend Oyediran, who until her death, was the chair- man of the board.”

“It is noteworthy that she lived a fulfilled life and contributed to the success of the company. Her exit is an invaluable loss, not only to her immediate family and the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc; but also to all the people whose lives she had influenced positively.”

Also, the senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, on Monday commiserated with Awolowo and Oyediran families on the demise of late Reverend (Mrs) Tola Oyediran.

In his condolence message to the families, he stated “we thank God for her short, but beautiful, humble, graceful, selfless, amiable and impactful life, touching lives as a dedicated child of God, who will be remembered for her service to God and humanity. She was a diligent woman, hardworking through her professionalism as the chair- man of the board of directors of Tribune newspapers. She represented the Awolowo family positively and shared Papa’s political philosophy. No doubt her love and care would be sorely missed by all.”

Meanwhile, the management of Olashore International School, Iloko-Ijesa, in a condolence letter signed by the principal of the school, Mr John Toscano, said “we received with sadness the news of the death of your beloved chairman, the late Reverend Oyediran, who we were informed passed away peacefully on Friday at the age of 79.”

“On behalf of the board, management, staff and stu- dents of the school, we wish to extend to you and her entire family our sincere con- dolences and offer our sym- pathy for this loss”, the letter concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE