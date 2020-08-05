More than 200,000 left homeless by Beirut explosion, governor says

The Beirut city’s Governor, Marwan Abboud, on Wednesday, said more than 200,000 people had been rendered homeless after a massive blast at Beirut port which destroyed several buildings.

Abboud told MTV News that between 200,000 and 250,000 people had lost their homes and authorities were working on providing them with food, water and shelter.

Abboud had revealed that a security report from 2014 warned of the possibility of an explosion in Lebanon’s capital as highly explosive materials had not been stored in a way to ensure public safety.

“We lost 10 members of the Beirut Fire Brigade and damages range between 3 [billion] and 5 billion dollars and maybe more,” Abboud said.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said, on Tuesday, that the blast was caused due to about 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in Beirut’s port for six years without safety measures.

(dpa/NAN)

