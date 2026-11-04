More than 143,000 vehicles converted, 105 filling stations on board — PiCNG

The Executive Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (PiCNG & EV), Ismael Ahmed, has revealed that more than 143,000 vehicles in Nigeria now run on compressed natural gas (CNG), with 105 refuelling stations established through private investments totalling $2.6 billion.

Ahmed, who spoke at the National CNG Summit held on Tuesday in Abuja, said the initiative had created a market that did not exist three years ago, adding that there was still room for further expansion.

While stressing that the initiative had acquired buses, converted existing vehicles and acquired modular refuelling units (MRUs) to stimulate demand, the PiCNG boss said gas, unlike petrol, which can be transported over long distances and stored for months, could not be handled in the same way because it behaves like air.

He, however, explained that every CNG station needs a source of gas, a compression point, tube skids, transportation to the station by truck as a virtual pipeline or through a physical pipeline in the South, as well as a dispensing point.

“We have been able to build 105 stations, along with partners. We have catalysed private sector investments worth $2.6 billion. Is it where we want it to be? No. But are we where we were? Absolutely not.”

In his remarks at the event, the Initiative’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Tosin Coker, said the conversion figures were recorded at the end of the third quarter, adding that the number of conversion centres had also increased to 430 across the country.

Giving a breakdown of conversion costs, which he said depended on the type of vehicle and the cylinder installed, Coker said converting a tricycle costs between N300,000 and N350,000, while conversion of a regular four-cylinder saloon car costs between N450,000 and N500,000 under the government-certified programme.

He said the initiative understood the financial capacity of Nigerians regarding vehicle conversion and was working with banks and conversion partners to make payments easier.

Coker said, “We recorded over 143,000 vehicles operating on CNG at the end of last quarter. We have increased our station count to 105, with many more at various stages of completion or licensing. Our conversion centre count is now 430 nationwide. It is a good leap and it shows that CNG is becoming widely acceptable.

“People want bigger cylinders or fibre cylinders which are lighter and all these can increase the cost. We understand that not everybody has N500,000 or N700,000 to pay at once. We are working with financial operators to make conversion affordable through spread payments,” he added.