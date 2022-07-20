More than 100 die in Sudan ethnic clashes – authorities

The authorities in Blue Nile state in south-eastern Sudan say 105 people are now known to have died in days of ethnic clashes over access to land.

The state health minister told the French news agency the situation was now calm but there was a big challenge to settle those displaced.

The UN says 15,000 have had to leave their homes in Blue Nile and many are sheltering in schools.

It said that across Sudan, more than 14 million people now needed life-saving assistance, but there was a huge shortfall in aid.

The Blue Nile violence has prompted street protests in cities across Sudan, two of which imposed curfews earlier this week.

