More reactions as Aisha Buhari shares photo of President with daughter-in-law at UNGA

The first lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari has once again come under criticism after announcing that her daughter-in-law, Mrs Zahra B. Buhari is part of her delegation to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) holding in New York.

Mrs Buhari was yesterday berated for sharing a series of pictures taken from the graduation ceremony of her daughter-in-law , Mrs Zahra B. Buhari from a UK university where she bagged first class honour in Architectural Science. This happened amid an over seven months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, the First Lady shared a picture of President Muhammadu Buhari with her daughter-in-law, Zahra B. Buhari, and captioned it “Mrs Zahra B. Buhari Part of My delegation at the ongoing #UNGA,”

The post, however, further triggered more criticism with some Nigerians on social media taking to the comment section to criticise the First Lady and the President.

A Facebook user, Ahmadu Tijani Lawal, commented “So the UNGA delegation has to involve the extended family of the President in an era where the nation is facing an acute shortage of funds to cater for the masses? SMH.”

“The daughter-in-law of the president is part of the delegation for god sake, Nigeria is my country. What a country full of selfish leaders, please tell us what role she is playing there?” Abdulrasheed Abdulrahman asked rhetorically.

Also reacting to the post, another user, Ismail Abdulazeez Mantu, wrote: “the first family are acting insensitive to the plight of the common man. We took pity on your desperate husband and rode him on our shoulders to Aso Rock against overwhelming odds.”

Another user, Miko Nazir said, “Your daughter-in-law is part of your delegation and will be paid all the necessary allowance!!!

“Family business! Meanwhile, ASUU is on strike as a result of misrule by your husband.” Abba Collins Chukwuemeka commented.

M Abdullahi Nda Mokwa wrote, “You just have some days to go for you to leave the Aso Rock. So keep doing what you like, it is just a matter of time. Nonsense.”

“We love you, our dear first lady. Please continue to show us pepper. If you wish to include all your friends and relatives in your delegation, we are behind you. SAI Aisha!!” Tamar Forteta commented.

Felz Felix Selbo said, “Congratulations Family affairs. Please note that she’s not representing us but her family in the programme. Thank you.”







































