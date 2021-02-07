More Nigerians continue to test positive, die of COVID-19 complications ― Analysis

More Nigerians have continued to test positive for COVID-19 and more deaths have been recorded from its complications, Tribune Online analysis shows.

However, Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week. It also recorded increased recoveries during the same period.

Last week, January 30 to February 6, a total of 8,845 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 7,811 who were discharged in the previous week.

In the first week of January (3 – 9), a total of 4,628 persons recovered and were discharged. From January 10 to 16, Nigeria recorded a total of 5,950 recoveries and 10,534 recoveries between January 17 to 23.

Cases, deaths reduced

Tribune Online analysis further shows that a total of 8,685 new cases were reported in the country last week.

The 8,685 cases recorded show there is a reduction compared to the 9,955 cases recorded in the previous week (January 24 – 31).

Also, 69 persons died of COVID-19 complications, a reduction when compared with the 81 deaths of the previous week.

The country has tested 1,302,410 samples out of which 139,242 cases have been confirmed, a total of 112,557 patients have been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 25,038 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 1,647 deaths were recorded.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa State LG auditor general

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 685 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 131,242.

On Monday, 676 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 131,918.

On Tuesday, 1,634 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 133,552.

On Wednesday, 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 1,340 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 1,624 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 1,588 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 139,242.

See the breakdown of the 139,242 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 51,663 cases, followed by FCT – 17,796, Plateau – 8,297, Kaduna – 7,804, Oyo – 5,900, Rivers – 5,706, Edo – 3,993, Ogun – 3,553, Kano – 3,300, Ondo – 2,416, Delta – 2,396, Kwara – 2,069, Nasarawa – 1,970, Katsina – 1,901, Enugu – 1,829, Osun – 1,794, Gombe – 1,770, Ebonyi – 1,540, Abia – 1,338, Anambra – 1,271, Imo – 1,194, Bauchi – 1,164, Akwa Ibom – 1,090, Borno – 1,040, Benue – 917, Niger – 847, Sokoto – 759, Bayelsa – 695, Adamawa – 673, Ekiti – 634, Taraba – 496, Jigawa – 484, Kebbi – 270, Yobe – 241, Zamfara – 215, Cross River – 212, Kogi – 5.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Nigerians continue to test positive, die of COVID-19 complications ― Analysis