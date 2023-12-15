The ancient city of Kano is about to witness a surge in the unemployed market, as Shoprite, known as “Ado Bayero Mall Store,” one of Nigeria’s leading retail outlets, has announced its departure from the state next year.

According to the information gathered, the organisation’s motive to quit business activities may be due to unfavourable market dynamics.

This popular outfit was the beehive of business activities, where many went shopping, but with the hardship in the economy, it gradually attracted fewer customers.

According to a letter addressed to its employees dated December 1, 2023, and entitled “Ado Bayero Mall Store Closing Announcement,” the store said that it would be closing its doors on January 14, 2024.

However, this unexpected letter from the management has caused untold frustration for many of its workers and forced them to be at a crossroads of uncertainty.

But the management added that, “This decision was not made lightly, as we understand the impact it may have on our employees and the community.”

The management noted “After careful evaluation of the store’s financial situation and the current business climate, we believe it is the best course of action for the long-term growth of our organization.”

The statement hinted, “We understand that this news may be difficult to digest, and we want to assure you that we are here to support you during this transitional period.”

“Your well-being is our top priority, and we will do everything we can to assist you in finding new opportunities within our company,” the statement said.

However, “We encourage you to apply for any vacant positions in our existing stores across the country through the Human Resources department. Additionally, we will be opening new stores in the coming months, and you are welcome to apply for employment there as well.”

The management stated further, “We deeply appreciate your dedication, hard work, and commitment to our company throughout the years.”

“Your contributions have been invaluable, and we are grateful for the value you have brought to our team. As we navigate this transition, we will ensure the process is seamless for everyone involved.”

“In the upcoming days and weeks, we will provide you with more information regarding severance packages and other important details.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE