More abducted travellers regain freedom in Delta kidnap saga

About seven days after their abduction, more motorists onboard Agofure Motors, who were abducted at the Ughelli axis of the East-West have been released.

Recall that four of the victims were last week Thursday released after their abduction last week Wednesday.

TribuneOnline had reported that scores of travellers were, last Wednesday, ambushed and kidnapped by gun-wielding hoodlums along the busy Warri/Effurun-Ughelli Expressway near Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Delta Police Command had, after the release of four of the victims last Thursday, assured that operatives of the Command were on the trail of the hoodlums to free other victims.

TribuneOnline, however, gathered on Wednesday morning that about 15 abductees on Tuesday breathed the air of freedom after allegedly parting with various sums of ransoms.

It was gathered that some of the freed victims paid between N500,000 to N5 million to get off the hook of their captors.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who did not confirm if ransoms were paid, however, said only 11 of the travellers had regained freedom so far.

She also said two persons were released on Monday.

“From our records, only 11 persons have been freed since the attack. Four persons were first released and then others, bringing the number to 11.

“It was two of them that were released Monday night. We are only aware of 11 persons so far,” the police spokesperson clarified.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE