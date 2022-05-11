Moral aspect of Islamic education necessary in child’s skill development process, say scholars

Some Islamic scholars in the academic world have declared that the moral aspect of Islamic education is essential in a child’s skill development process.

This view was shared at a programme organized by the management of Reflective International College, Ibadan, held to mark this year’s Qur’an recitation in its month of revelation.

Speaking at the occasion, the wife of Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Her Excellency, Professor Amudalat Olaniyan emphasized the relevance of literacy in the Arabic language for a Muslim child while pursuing western education and skill development acquisition.

She said the development would go a long way to enhance their studies academically and morally according to Islamic religious standards.

While felicitating the students of the college for exposing them to western and Islamic education, as well as Arabic language knowledge, she urged them to avail themselves of the opportunity to be efficient in the Arabic language while in school.

She further commended the school management for the inculcation of Islamic education into the school curriculum.





Speaking in the same vein, Dr (Mrs) Habibah Oladosu in her lecture, stated that Girl-child education is key to nation-building.

According to her, if a girl-child is well educated both in western and Islamic education, such a girl-child would in turn give her children adequate moral inclusive education, especially in Islamic religion.

“In the nearest future, these girl children would become motivating counsellors and pacesetters to their children.

Mothers are the first teachers of children and the higher the level of their education both in Islamic and western education, the better for the children in terms of moral upbringing and in the fear of Allah.

Professor Dos Noibi commended the founders of Reflective International College for the establishment of the school at this period of time when western and Islamic education for our young stars is inevitable to build future upright leaders for the society.

He asserted the quality of education in the college, which he attributed to the experienced and qualified teachers and teaching aids being put in place in the college.

The principal of the college, Mr Opatade Kassim stated that education is the only security and legacy parents can offer their children from their formative years.

While thanking the parents for entrusting their children to Reflective International College for quality education. He assured them that the school would not relent in its effort to sustain and improve on the already established quality education in the college.

“Reflective International College, Ibadan, is a co-educational Islamic–based private secondary school In Oyo State. We lay emphasis on academic excellence, cognitive and creative development through critical thinking and practical teachings.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Moral aspect of Islamic. Moral aspect of Islamic

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Moral aspect of Islamic Moral aspect of Islamic