Morakinyo emerges new JCI president 

The Ibadan Elite local organisation of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria has elected Goodness Morakinyo as the new local organisation president to steer the affairs of the organisation for the year 2022.

This event which had the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. K.O Adebowale as the chairman and JCI senator Kalada Apiafi as the guest speaker, took place at the Carlton Gate Exclusive Hotel, Ibadan on t November 28, 2021.

Morakinyo, the founder and proprietor of Valencia Schools, Ibadan had served in various capacities at the organisation. He is the outgoing vice president and has also previously served as the organisation’s director of business for the year 2020 before emerging the president-elect for 2022.

In his brief acceptance speech, the president-elect appreciated the organisation for the confidence reposed in him to lead the organisation as for next year. He promised to work towards ensuring an organisational culture of respect, honesty, diversity of thought and tolerance for differing opinions so that members can remain inspired and engaged, so that all can thrive as a community.

Notable JCI personalities present at this event was the past National President of JCI Nigeria-JCI Senator Bisi Aniso, the charter president of JCI Ibadan Elite-JCI Senator Tolu Adeniyi, JCI Senator Adekunle Are, JCI Senator Bayo Adeoshun, JCI Senator Feyisayomi Oyeleke, JCI Senator Adeolu Adeniyi, JCI Senator George Berkhout, JCI Senator Adelayo Abass and the 2022 President of JCI Nigeria- JCIN Amb. Wale Bakare.

JCI Ibadan Elite which is an affiliate of JCI Nigeria – and also of the international body of the organisation- engages young and active citizens devoted to taking action and creating an impact in their various communities. JCI helps young people to develop skills, knowledge and understanding needed to make informed decisions and take action.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!