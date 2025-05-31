Moody’s upgrades Nigeria’s issuer ratings to ‘B3’, citing bold economic reforms

The Federal Ministry of Finance has welcomed the recent decision by Moody’s Investors Service to upgrade Nigeria’s issuer ratings from Caa1 to B3, with a stable outlook, citing significant improvements in the country’s external and fiscal positions.

This decision reflects growing domestic and international confidence in Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms and improvements in fiscal and external conditions under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It follows a similar move by Fitch Ratings, which recently raised Nigeria’s credit rating from ‘B-’ to ‘B’, also with a stable outlook.

This marks the second positive rating action by Moody’s since the beginning of President Tinubu’s administration, following its previous upgrade from Caa1 Stable to Caa1 Positive in December 2023.

Moody’s stated that the latest upgrade was driven by the Nigerian government’s commitment to correcting macroeconomic imbalances, enhancing fiscal transparency, and implementing structural reforms.

The agency highlighted key measures such as tax reforms and the adoption of a more flexible, market-driven foreign exchange regime, which it says, “has greatly bolstered external reserves.”

Mr Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, said, “We are encouraged by Moody’s recognition of our reform agenda. This positive outlook reflects our administration’s determination and the tremendous work being carried out across at various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) — including our monetary policy authorities at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) — to stabilize the economy, attract investment, and ensure inclusive and sustainable growth for all Nigerians.”

Since taking office, the Tinubu-led administration has implemented tough but necessary policy measures to tackle long-standing economic challenges.

These include enhanced revenue mobilisation, improved public financial management, and strategic partnerships to unlock infrastructure financing and increase private sector participation.

The upgrade of Nigeria’s sovereign rating is particularly timely as the government focuses on accelerating rapid, sustained, and inclusive growth, supported by both domestic and foreign private investment.

In partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Ministry of Finance said it remains committed to preserving macroeconomic stability, ensuring debt sustainability, and maintaining sound fiscal management.

Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations, said the government will continue to collaborate with both domestic and international partners to boost investor confidence and enhance Nigeria’s global credit standing.

