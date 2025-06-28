‘Monumental loss’, Tinubu mourns late Aminu Dantata

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, an elder statesman, business mogul, and philanthropist, describing his death as a monumental loss to the nation.

Dantata, who passed away at 94 in the early hours of Saturday, was a renowned and accomplished businessman.

Tinubu, in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga described Dantata’s death as a monumental national loss because of his sterling contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

In addition to his long-standing and reputed business acumen, the late Dantata served as Commissioner for Planning and Development in the old Kano State, among other public sector roles.

President Tinubu eulogised Dantata for his public-spirited philanthropy, which touched lives, especially in education and healthcare delivery.

The President recalled his relationship with the late mogul, describing his wise counsel and support as deeply encouraging and beneficial.

“With the death of Alhaji Dantata today, we lost a prominent business mogul, patriot, and elder statesman who contributed significantly to the growth and development of our nation.

“Alhaji Dantata will be remembered for his industry, diligence, steadfastness, and great commitment to national unity through his many business ventures and philanthropic activities that touched countless lives of Nigerians,” the President declared.

“President Tinubu sends his heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the Government, and the people of Kano State on the death of Nigeria’s illustrious son,” the statement added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

