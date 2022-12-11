Months after getting married, Portable welcomes child with new baby mama

Controversial Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable is in a joyous mood after welcoming a baby boy with a new partner of his.

The baby who has been named Akorede Omolalomi Badmus was born on December 10, 2022.

Announcing the birth of the baby on Sunday, the delighted father took to his Instagram account to share the good news with his fans.

According to him, the birth of the baby coincidentally fell on the same day he became famous back in 2021, adding that God is ever dependable.

“Thank u Łörd for the Gift of Life…AKOREDE Omolalomi Badmus ⭐️⭐️⭐️itz a new bouncing baby Bõi😁 Congrats to Myself & the mother @honey_berry25 Iyawo IKA😃 December 10th de Day de Réàl fame came & the same Dec.10th I welcomed a new baby Bõi God no dey disappoint🙏🙏🙏🙏. Akoi Grace Kinimah Fajah Dr ZEH Nation,” he wrote.

In another post, the singer shared pictures of him cuddling the new baby and thanked Almighty God for the newest addition to his family.

“Alhamdulilahi 🙏🙏🙏 AKOREDE. Mo Mo Lore Kinimah Modupe 🙏🙏🙏 Anu ni mori gba 🙏🙏🙏 Dr ZEH Nation Okunrin Ni Ogidan Ma n bi 👑⭐️💰. Cc @honey_berry25 Mama newborn baby. He captioned the pictures.”

Several celebrities and well-wishers have taken to the post’s comment section to congratulate him on the arrival of his new baby boy.

The news of the new baby’s birth is coming a few months after the singer tied the knot with a previous baby mama, Omobewaji Feranmi, during their son’s naming ceremony in June.