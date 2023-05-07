A dispatch rider, Ekele Sunday, who bolted with a motorcycle belonging to a logistics company in Lagos State has been arrested by the police in the state.

The 28-year-old suspect, who was just employed, had barely worked for a month in the company, when he escaped with his bike.

He was on the verge of selling off the motorcycle, when he was arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad.

The Public Relations Office in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest of the dispatch rider in a press statement on Sunday, also said that one of his accomplices was also arrested.

Hundeyin said, “Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested a dispatch rider and an accomplice for conspiring to sell a motorcycle belonging to a Lagos-based logistics company.”

“The suspects, Ekele Sunday ‘m’ aged 28, Yakubu Abdurrahman, 28, and one other, still at large, were arrested in Oke–Koto, Agege, when the RRS operatives, acting on credible intelligence, stormed the area.”

The police image maker also stated that “investigations revealed that Ekele, after a month of working with the company, connived with Abdurrahman to dispose of the motorcycle, which was procured few days before he was employed.”

“The three suspects, on sighting the police, took to their heels. Ekele and Abdurrahman were arrested, while the third suspect who escaped is still being tried. The motorcycle has since been recovered.”

According to the police spokesperson, “Both suspects are currently facing prosecution in Ogba Magistrate Court, Agege.”