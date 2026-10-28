Monsurat Sunmonu: The First Female Speaker of State House of Assembly in Southern Nigeria

• Senator Monsurat Olajumoke Sunmonu is a Nigerian politician who served as a senator representing Oyo Central senatorial District between 2015 and 2019.

• She attended the Ilora Baptist Grammar School, Ilora, Oyo State, for the early part of her secondary school education before transferring to Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo State.

• She later attended the Kwara State College of Technology for her ‘A’ levels.

ALSO READ: Wike faults FG interference with security agencies operations

• Monsurat had a brief stint in the Accounts Department of the Property Development Corporation of Oyo State (now Housing Corporation) in Bodija Ibadan, Oyo State before travelling to the UK in 1979.

• She represented Oyo Central Senatorial District, having won the election held on 28 March 2015. She chaired the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. Prior to becoming a senator, she was the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Nigeria. While in the House of Assembly, she was the member representing Oyo East and Oyo West Local Governments. She became the first female Speaker in the history of Oyo State on 10 June, 2011.