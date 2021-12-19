Monrovia, Kaduna lawmaker, distributes laptops to 55 girls

The lawmaker representing Kaduna South Federal Constituency, Hon. Mukhtar Ahmed Monrovia has distributed laptops and financial support to 55 girls who participated in his digital training programme.

Presenting the laptops and certificates to the participants on December 18, 2021 in Kaduna, Monrovia said the beneficiaries were chosen from the Wards that made up of the federal constituency.

The lawmaker said that the programme aimed to click into the digital age and check the high rate of unemployment in the country.

According to him, in this age of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), we recognise the role of digital knowledge as a major driver of our economy and very critical to our future as a nation.

“Sequel to this, we see the need to leverage on digital knowledge to curb the recurring menace of unemployment in our state, especially our constituency.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has unravelled the importance of digital processes and the need for the youth to embrace such skill.

“To ensure that our girlchild is fully equipped and prepared for the new normal, we facilitated the digital empowerment program to help cushion the effect of unemployment,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the beneficiaries not to use the gadgets for negative tendencies.

“Many youths of today use this type of gadgets to perpetuate negativity. I’m appealing to you to ensure positive and judicious use of this gesture.”

A beneficiary, Rabi Abubakar described the initiative as an eye-opener toward exploring the benefits available in the digital space.

“I have gained a lot since the commencement of this training, even simple logging-in into my social media accounts are at times problematic.

“But with the training, I can now explore the remotest part of online space, most especially the digital marketing aspect to engage in buying and selling, through my laptop,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Hauwa Saleh said the training had helped in reducing unnecessary digital expenses.

“I spent a lot during my last birthday celebration on digital photography and video production but with the knowledge garnered so far I am good to go.

“I thank Hon. Monrovia for the kind gesture and plan to expand my digital knowledge beyond this scope so that I can be self-productive and generate some income to cater for myself and my family,” she said.

