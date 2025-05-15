Moniepoint named among Africa’s fastest-growing fintech companies in 2025

Moniepoint Inc. has once again been named by the Financial Times as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies. This marks the third consecutive year Moniepoint has earned the distinction, reinforcing its position as one of the continent’s most dynamic and impactful fintech platforms.

The ranking, published on 14 May 2025 in the Financial Times’ annual Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies report, is compiled in partnership with Statista and is based on verifiable financial data. It evaluates companies based on absolute revenue growth and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2020 and 2023.

Moniepoint stood out among hundreds of high-performing businesses across sectors such as technology, telecoms, financial services, and healthcare. The Company’s strong 2023 revenue of US$264.51 million placed it ahead of peers in the top 25, further highlighting its exceptional scale and performance.

Moniepoint processes over 1 billion transactions monthly, with a total payment volume exceeding US$22 billion, serving more than 10 million businesses and individuals in Nigeria. The company’s ability to scale rapidly while maintaining operational efficiency continues to set it apart in the African fintech ecosystem.

This recognition follows Moniepoint’s US$110 million Series C funding round in October 2024 and a strategic investment from global payments leader Visa, further validating its growth trajectory and international appeal.

Tosin Eniolorunda, Group CEO of Moniepoint Inc., commented: “Being ranked by the Financial Times for a third consecutive year is a major milestone. It’s a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, and impact. Our growth story is powered by data, real results, and a clear mission: to drive financial happiness across Africa and beyond.”

Moniepoint recently launched MonieWorld, its first product tailored for customers outside Africa. The platform serves the African diaspora in the UK, offering seamless remittance and digital financial services, starting with money transfers to Nigeria.