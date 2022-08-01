Money market activities expected to be bearish on limited maturing treasury, OMO bills

THERE are indications that activities in the money market will be bearish this week amid limited maturing treasury bills and Open Market Operations (OMO) bills.

Dealers are anticipating that investors who won the auctions last week are expected to dispose of them amid anticipation of rising rates in a fortnight.

Similarly, there are expectations that the value of Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds, will increase further (and yields to fall) amid increased demand due to the forthcoming FGN Bonds Auction by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Treasury Bills auction for a 364-Day tenor, which sought to raise N258.5 billion from investors, recorded an oversubscription of 22.7per cent, as interest rate rose to seven per cent compared to 6.07per cent recorded in the previous month.

This is according to the summary of the Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) auction conducted on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Specifically, the 364-Day tenor TB recorded a total subscription of N317.25 billion as against the N258.53 billion offer by the CBN, which gave the room for a final allotment of N261.33 billion at a stop rate of seven per cent.

It is worth noting that, despite the rise in the interest rate, increased inflationary pressure to 18.6 per cent in June 2022 still means that the treasury bills printed a negative real yield of 11.6 percent.

The uptrend in the NTBs interest rate is following the hawkish move by the CBN, raising the benchmark interest rate to 14 per cent, the second hike in the year.

The move was geared towards curbing the rising rate of inflation in the country as prices of goods and services hit record highs following galloping global inflationary numbers.

