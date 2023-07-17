Economic activities were on Monday brought to a halt in Owerri, the Imo state capital and environs, following compliance with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra, IPOB.

Residents stayed indoors both within and outside Owerri metropolis for fear of attack

Banks, markets, schools, and government offices were also shut, as the roads were scanty.

Business areas such as Wethedral Road, Douglas and Tetlow Roads, and Ikenegbu layout were deserted as traders closed their shops.

Densely populated areas such as Orji, Egbu, and Amakohia experienced little or no activities.

There were little vehicular movements on major roads in the state capital, such as Owerri- Onitsha Road, Owerri- Aba Road, and Owerri- Umuahia Road.

Some residents who spoke to Nigerian Tribune Correspondent in Owerri said they decided to stay indoors because of fear.

Enforcers of Sit-At-Home had, two weeks ago, set ablaze a market and buses at Ehime Mbano Local government and killed a tricycle operator at Akwakuma in Owerri North LGA.