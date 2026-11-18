I woke up on Monday morning feeling like watching a great movie. Monday morning! Imagine that.

Retirement is sweet. Very sweet. Especially when you have spent decades living by deadlines, management meetings, sales reports, editorial conferences and the occasional blood-pressure-raising memo from somebody who believes everything must be done yesterday.

Imagine waking up with a mind so clear that you are looking for movies featuring Bam-Bam’s curvy body and soft voice instead of calculating tax, pensions, overheads and wage bills under the shower. Imagine not having to worry about whether the sales department has met its targets or whether somebody has mistaken an advertising proposal for a donation request.

You know what is even more wonderful? Not having to rush to social media platforms first thing in the morning to see what has been said, posted, whispered or manufactured about my Principal. Not having to check the number of pensioners on the Head of Service’s list for new payments. Not having to prepare for the weekly State Executive Council meeting as Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation.

No urgent briefing. No EXCO memo. No telephone call announcing that something has happened somewhere, and the Commissioner must immediately issue a statement.

Just me, my remote control and YouTube.

Is God not wonderful?

So, I grabbed my grandma’s mug, brewed three different types of tea and settled on the balcony. The morning breeze was behaving itself. The world seemed reasonably peaceful. Even Nigeria had not yet found a way to disturb me.

Then my mind began to wander.

And wonder.

And calculate.

You see, there is a problem with retiring an editor. You can take her out of the newsroom, but you cannot take the newsroom out of her head. The questions never retire. They merely stop attending editorial conferences.

My first question came from nowhere.

How much does a political party spend on election day just to keep its agents faithful at polling units?

I had this figure of 199,000 polling units dancing around in my head. But a quick check showed that INEC’s official figure is 176,846 polling units.

Now, suppose a serious political party deploys two agents per polling unit and budgets N50,000 per unit to cover their allowances, feeding, transportation and other legitimate expenses.

That is N8,842,300,000.

Eight billion, eight hundred and forty-two million, three hundred thousand naira! For one political party. For one election day. And that is only a hypothetical allowance budget for polling-unit agents, not a verified expenditure by any party.

If the N50,000 is paid to each of the two agents rather than shared between them, the figure doubles to N17.68 billion.

My tea suddenly tasted different.

We have not discussed ward coordinators, local government coordinators, collation-centre agents, transportation, feeding, communications, legal teams, security logistics, situation rooms and the army of party faithful who must be encouraged to remain faithful until the final result is announced.

We have not even touched the enormous campaign expenditure before election day.

And please, nobody should confuse legitimate payments to polling agents with vote buying. They are different things. One supports election monitoring; the other corrupts the ballot.

But can a serious governorship or presidential candidate afford to leave polling units without party agents? Can a party depend entirely on volunteers working free of charge? Perhaps some patriotic Nigerians will volunteer, but can an entire nationwide electoral operation be sustained on goodwill and bottled water?

Is it any wonder that politics has become a very expensive business in Nigeria?

And when a man spends a fortune trying to become governor, senator or president, what exactly is he expecting in return? Public service? Personal glory? Or recovery of investment with interest?

I took another sip of tea. My mind wandered further.

Why do we buy expensive new vehicles for political officeholders while struggling to provide electricity for ordinary Nigerians?

Every four years, Nigeria develops a fresh appetite for automobiles. New administrations arrive, and suddenly yesterday’s official vehicles become unsuitable for tomorrow’s governance.

A governor cannot possibly govern effectively in the vehicle used by his predecessor. A legislator needs a new official car to inspect the poverty of his constituents. Political appointees must be appropriately mobile. Even people whose primary responsibility is sitting in air-conditioned offices require vehicles powerful enough to conquer the Sahara. And most of them even had great cars before they were elected.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian who pays for these comforts is buying petrol for his generator, diesel for his business and batteries for his inverter. We have money for convoys but not enough reliable electricity.

We can replace fleets of official vehicles, but we struggle to maintain the power infrastructure that should keep factories running.

Why?

What is the economic logic behind buying a new luxury vehicle for a politician while a small manufacturer cannot afford the electricity needed to keep 20 workers employed?

And please, I know electricity requires more than building power plants. Generation, transmission, distribution, maintenance and payment discipline must work together. That makes the question even more urgent: why can’t we sustain serious investment across the entire electricity chain?

Imagine the number of businesses that could survive if electricity became reliable. Imagine the jobs. Imagine the reduction in production costs. But no. We must first ensure that His Excellency’s convoy is excellently equipped.

My second cup of tea was getting cold but my mind was done wandering. It went straight for our magnificent legislature.

Nigeria has 109 senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives. That is 469 federal lawmakers. Add the 36 States’ Houses of Assembly, with their hundreds of members, principal officers, aides, offices, vehicles, allowances and administrative structures.

What an elaborate arrangement!

I am not questioning the importance of lawmaking. Democracy needs a legislature. It needs oversight, representation, investigations and checks on executive power.

But must our legislatures be this expensive?

Must legislative service always be a full-time occupation with an elaborate lifestyle attached?

Why can’t we seriously examine a leaner parliamentary system, perhaps with scheduled sessions for budget consideration, oversight and essential legislation, and additional sittings whenever necessary? Could some legislative responsibilities be performed through committees without maintaining the present level of expense?

Of course, changing to a part-time system would require constitutional and institutional reforms. And reducing sitting days must not mean abandoning oversight or allowing the executive to operate without scrutiny. But surely, asking whether we are getting value for money is not a criminal offence, or is it?

We make laws against reckless driving while official convoys sometimes behave as if traffic regulations are for the poor. We make laws against corruption, yet corruption remains one of our most persistent national headaches.

We make laws about environmental protection while refuse continues to compete with human beings for space.

We legislate. We appropriate. We investigate. We summon. We adjourn.

But how much actually changes?

Perhaps we should begin to measure the productivity of lawmakers by the improvements their work brings to citizens’ lives, rather than the number of motions moved and speeches delivered.

And what exactly is this Nigerian obsession with government houses?

Why must every new administration renovate, redecorate or remodel official residences as though the previous occupants left behind a contagious disease? That’s money big enough to make more doctors stay back, even if for two years.

Why must furniture be replaced because a new backside has arrived? That is enough money for thousands of doses of anti-malaria medication.

Why must curtains change because the political party in power has changed? That is money plenty enough to improve a few science laboratories in our public schools.

A sofa does not become opposition furniture merely because another governor sat on it, or am I missing something?

Yet we have somehow created a political culture in which the arrival of new officeholders frequently comes with demands for new comforts. New furniture. New fittings. New official vehicles. New office decorations.

Meanwhile, the public school down the road has been using the same broken desks for fifteen years. And the hospital? The patients are contributing money to buy disinfectant.

What about the endless army of political aides who really don’t do anything?

Special Adviser. Senior Special Adviser. Special Assistant. Senior Special Assistant. Technical Assistant. Personal Assistant. Special Assistant to the Special Adviser. Plenty of Advisers on matters that require no advice.

Some appointments are necessary. Government is complicated, and elected officials need competent support. But at what point does an administration become an employment agency for political loyalists? How many people does it take to advise one governor when public schools lack trained teachers?

How many aides does a politician need to tell him that the road outside his office is bad? How many media assistants must announce that His Excellency has arrived at an event, smiled at the audience and departed successfully? Don’t laugh o.

Could some of the money spent maintaining bloated political offices be better invested in teachers, nurses, agricultural extension workers and other professionals who provide direct public services? Or is a political appointee more important than a mathematics teacher?

Then there are government conferences, retreats, workshops and study tours.

Nigeria just loves conferences, any opportunity to just sit and talk about the most mundane things are treated like the UN Security Council meeting.

We hold conferences to discuss problems identified at previous conferences. We organise retreats to review recommendations made at earlier retreats. We travel abroad to study solutions that have already been documented in reports and White Papers gathering dust in government offices.

We attend workshops on food security while farmers struggle with insecurity, poor roads and inadequate storage. Governors don’t even know how to build barns for yam, even the type built by Okonkwo in ‘Things Fall Apart’.

We organise conferences on youth employment in expensive hotels while unemployed university graduates serve refreshments to delegates. When will we stop discussing poverty over elaborate buffets?

When will we admit that when each conference ends and everybody receives a beautifully packaged folder, takes photographs and returns home, our problem remains?

Until the next conference.

I wonder how much Nigeria could save if every government conference were required to produce measurable results before another one on the same subject could be approved.

My tea mug was cold by now.

But my mind decided to still visit abandoned projects.

This one makes my blood boil.

One administration starts a hospital. Another arrives and decides the hospital belongs to the wrong political party.

One governor begins a road. His successor abandons it and announces a new road project.

A government commissions a water scheme. The next government commissions another one while the first remains dry. Billions of naira sit inside unfinished buildings, abandoned bridges and rusting equipment.

And nobody is held accountable.

The tragedy is not merely that money has been wasted. It is that the benefits the money should have delivered have also been stolen from the people.

An abandoned hospital is not just an accounting problem. It is a pregnant woman who must travel farther for emergency care.

An abandoned road is not merely a political disagreement. It is a farmer whose produce rots before reaching the market.

An abandoned school is a generation of children learning under auxiliary teachers.

And why must public officeholders travel with such elaborate entourages?

One important person is attending a meeting. Fifteen people must accompany him. Some will carry files. Others will carry bags. Some will carry nothing, just their starched importance. Air tickets. Hotel accommodation. Estacode. Feeding. Transportation. By the time the delegation returns, the cost of attending the meeting may exceed the value of whatever was achieved.

Can we not send three competent people instead of fifteen ceremonial companions?

Must every international engagement become a travelling village, a circus on the move?

I looked at my grandma mug. It was empty.

I had started the morning looking for a movie. Instead, I had found myself conducting an imaginary audit of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. What exactly is wrong with me? Retirement is supposed to cure people of these things.

But perhaps that is the real problem with Nigeria. Our priorities are so upside down that even a retired editor trying to enjoy her Monday morning cannot escape them.

We are a country that frequently finds money for the comfort of those in power but struggles to provide basic necessities for those who put them there.

We can mobilise enormous resources to win elections but struggle to mobilise similar urgency to deliver good governance.

We can buy vehicles in convoys but cannot guarantee electricity to the mechanic who repairs them. We can maintain expensive legislative institutions but cannot always ensure that the laws they pass are obeyed.

We can renovate official residences while public schools decay. We can fund conferences about poverty while poor people wait outside the conference venue hoping for leftovers.

And then we wonder why the country remains perpetually short of money.

Perhaps Nigeria is not always suffering from a shortage of resources. Perhaps we are also suffering from an excess of expensive priorities.

Perhaps the problem is not merely how much money enters the treasury, but how casually we allow it to leave.

And perhaps the day we begin to treat public money with the same seriousness with which struggling families manage their household budgets, something fundamental will change.

Because when an ordinary Nigerian family cannot afford everything, it makes choices. It postpones the new television to pay school fees. It repairs the old car instead of buying another. It reduces entertainment expenses to buy food.

Government, however, often behaves as if it can buy the television, replace the car, throw the party and then borrow money to pay the children’s school fees.

What kind of household survives that way?

I eventually returned to YouTube to search for my movie.

Bam-Bam was still there, looking gorgeous and minding her business.

Nigeria, unfortunately, was also still there, refusing to mind its expenditure.

And I found myself wondering one final thing.

If we spent as much money making Nigeria work as we spend acquiring and retaining political power, would we still be having these conversations?

Maybe retirement has given me too much time to think. Or perhaps Nigeria has simply given all of us too much to think about.

Now, can somebody please recommend a good movie before I start calculating the cost of feeding all the drivers and security men on governors’ convoys?

Or maybe you should not mind me.

These are merely the wandering thoughts of a retired editor with too much time on her hands, three varieties of tea in her stomach and an overactive imagination