Monarchs meet NPC, pledge to mobilise Nigerians for 2023 census

The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) has pledged to rally Nigerians at the grassroots for the forthcoming 2023 Census.

The Etsu of Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, made the pledge when he led a delegation on behalf of the NCTRN on a courtesy visit to the national headquarters of the National Population Commission (NPC), Abuja.

Abubakar who expressed optimism about the council for a successful census said that the census would contribute greatly to National planning.

He said: “We are optimistic that the census would help and contribute greatly to the administration and planning of the Country.

“We are here to demonstrate our support for you, we are here physically to present ourselves that we are ready to support you at all times,” he assured.

In his response, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, Chairman National Population Commission (NPC) reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to an accurate and reliable digital census.

Kwarra said that in line with their mandate of data generation, birth, death and marriage registration, they would continue to provide quality services.

He said: “We have carried out the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) aimed at providing the map for the census.

“You are custodians of our culture and we will always need your support.”

The Chairman however thanked the royal fathers for their show of support and prayers to the commission for a successful census come 2023.

He assured the royal fathers of adequate security before, during and after the census.

