Monarchs, academics, culture enthusiasts salute the late Alaafin at CBCIU event

MAY 24, 2022 was a day to celebrate the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who joined his ancestors on April 22, and royal fathers, especially those from the Yoruba-speaking states, academics, culture enthusiasts, among others, took turns to heap eulogies on the traditional ruler popularly known as Iku Baba Yeye.

The event, which held at the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), Osogbo, Osun State, saw speaker after speaker praise Oba Adeyemi’s efforts at projecting the Yoruba culture across the globe.

Among the royal fathers in attendance were the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; the Timi of Ede, Oba Muniru Adesola Lawal and the Eburu of Iba, Oba Adekunle Adeogun Okunoye, who took turns to salute the brilliance of the late Oba Adeyemi, his efforts to promote the Yoruba culture and his fights for the restructuring of the country for the benefit of Nigerians.

As expected at such a cultural and academic event, traditional drummers from across the South-West stormed the venue in their numbers, and as the traditional rulers arrive, the venue became a centre of festivity.

The richness of the drumming moved the traditional rulers, which made most of them take to the dancing floor, as Oba Adeyemi used to do at events whenever the drummers began singing his praises.

Although the dancing session was not planned, Oba Abolarin, while speaking on the occasion, said the rhythm of the dundun and sekere became irresistible and he had to reach out to the Timi of Ede to lead other traditional rulers to the stage to dance for the late Alaafin.





Oba Abolarin, who admitted that the late Alaafin lived for the promotion of the Yoruba culture, added, “he [Oba Adeyemi] taught us to be proud of our culture and demonstrate it publicly.”

The Eburu of Iba, Oba Okunoye, in his remarks, said Oba Adeyemi so much loved the Yoruba culture that he was always happy displaying it anywhere he visited in the world.

“Oba Adeyemi would travel abroad with his wives and show them off, in their traditional attires, to the whites, who expressed happiness and struggled to take pictures with him. Baba was truly our pride.”

While speaking on the transition of the traditional ruler, a confidant of the late Alaafin, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, admitted that the shoes of the late Oba was so big.

“However, God will bless the people of Oyo and Nigeria with another Alaafin who will transcend the achievements of Oba Adeyemi.

“The Iku Baba Yeye’s transition can’t and won’t be the end of more accomplishments in Oyo. Oba Adeyemi raised the bar, but his successor will continue from there,” Archbishop Ladigbolu said.

Another close confidant of Alaafin, Dr Paula Gomes, a Portuguese, said the late traditional ruler, through their discussions, was really worried about the current erosion of the Yoruba culture.

“Oba Alaafin knew if something was not done urgently, then this would be counterproductive in the nearest future, and that was why he was always working to show the beauty of the culture, not only to Yoruba parents, but to the world at large.

Gomes, a Sango devotee, charged Yoruba parents to show their children their culture so that the culture can continue to thrive.

“Encourage your children to understand and practise your culture so that you won’t travel out and be looking for Yoruba teachers for them.”

Professor Toyin Falola from the University of Texas at Austin, USA, moderated the papers presented by academics and top media practitioners.

The principal organiser of the event, Professor Siyan Oyeweso, thanked the attendees for the turnout.

He also thanked a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, for his support for the centre.

