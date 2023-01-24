Monarch sues for peace during cultural festival

As the people of Nguru Nwenkwo autonomous community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State are set to hold their annual Nguru Uboma Unity Cultural heritage ‘Ituaka’, the traditional ruler of the community HRH Eze Damian Njoku Ekwueme has appealed to them to preach peace and shun any action that may jeopardize the event.

The monarch while speaking to newsmen in his palace at Nguru, Tuesday, said that the annual event which holds from the 4-18th February 2023 is meant to celebrate the rich culture of the people of the community.

According to the Eze ‘Ituaka’ Nguru 2023 ceremony started ages ago and is aimed at bringing peace to the area.

He described the annual ritual as a period where sons and daughters of the land prepare for the new farming season, adding that the period affords the community an opportunity to come in, which brings about peace and development.

The Monarch enjoined residents of the area to come out en mass to support the programme financially and showcase love adding that they are expecting dignitaries to grace the occasion.

He said: ‘i am expecting peace to reign in the community. Any indigene of the area should preach peace. There is no gain causing troubles We need progress in Nguru Nwenkwo”

According to him, it is a ceremony their forefathers started way back adding that it’s all about preparing for the farming season and how to farm.

He said that ‘Ituaka’ is when a king, development union and elders council, will come out and show forth their subordinates where to farm.

He said: “Prior to the good old days, we always pick out where to farm. So, that’s what we are doing now. With that, it brings peace and development to the community.

The Eze threatened to sanction anyone that goes contrary to it adding that the community will have an instructor to guide how to go about the farming season.





The traditional ruler said that they decided to host the event earlier this year because of the election while urging sons and daughters of the land to contribute their quota for the success of the programme.

