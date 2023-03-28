Ebiowei Lawal | Yenagoa

The Pere of Kabowei kingdom, cutting across Delta and Bayelsa States, Shadrach Erebulu Aduo III, has declared restrictions to social gatherings and loud music for 12 days ahead of the kingdom’s annual Seigbein cultural festival.

In a statement, the monarch said that as all indigenes of Kabowei kingdom both at home and in the diaspora gather for the Seigbein festival, residents of communities across both states should strictly adhere to the norms and practices of the custom and traditions during the 12days of solemn reflection

The traditional ruler further appealed that during the festival residents should maintain peace and pray for the common good of the kingdom during this 12 days of total silence.

The statement read: “Royal greetings to all indigenes of Kabowei kingdom both at home and in the diaspora. I wish to appreciate you all for your support towards the growth of our kingdom in various ways in the past years.when we reflect deeply on the custom and tradition of our land and give reverence to it.

“As we begin our annual Seigbein cultural festival with our 12 days peace and solemn period with restrictions to social gatherings and loud music today, I enjoin all our communities across both states and residents to strictly adhere to the norms and practices of our custom and traditions during the 12 days of solemn reflection.

“This event preludes the social celebrations across communities which we hold in high esteem as a unifier among our people as we prepare towards the cultural celebration in the forthcoming days. May our prayers be answered as we usher in a new dawn of progress in our land.”

