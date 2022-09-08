Monarch hails FG over rehabilitation of Ekiti community hospital

The Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti South West local government area of Ekiti state, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi has commended the federal government over the ongoing rehabilitation work at the St Theresa’s Hospital in the community.

The Media Adviser to Alawe, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi in a statement said the first-class traditional ruler spoke during his unscheduled inspection of the multi-million naira project being embarked upon by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

Oba Alabi who said the health facility when completed would be beneficial to the people of Ilawe-Ekiti and neighbouring communities urged the site engineer to deliver quality and acceptable jobs in the project.

He said, “From all indications, the rehabilitation is nearing completion and the Federal Government action on the hospital is commendable.

“During the inspection, Oba Alabi saw some of the modern equipment meant for installation in the hospital as well as the various wards.

“The Alawe told the site Engineer, Ayo Adeniran to expedite action on the remaining jobs in the hospital urging him to painstakingly install all the hospital gadgets to specifications as well as make all the interior and exterior part of the multi-million naira project neat and acceptable.”

The immediate past chairman of the state council of traditional rulers also commended human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN for his intervention in the facilitation of the project to the community.

He equally lauded the support of the Catholic church and the people of the community for their commitment and cooperation during the course of the project.

