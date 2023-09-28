The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, CFR, Alli Okunmade, has expressed shock and disbelief over the news of the death of Eze’ndigbo of Ibadanland and a renowned optician, Dr. Alex Anozie, describing it as a personal loss.

The monarch described the late Dr. Anozie as a very peaceful and peace-loving personality who used this virtue to ensure good neighbourliness between his Igbo community and their Yoruba hosts.

Recalling the celebration of his 26 years’ leadership of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group last June, during which he (Olubadan) commended him for the way he had been piloting the affairs of the group, Olubadan said, “The Igbo community has lost a rare leader who would always be remembered for his advocacy for the oneness of Nigeria irrespective of tribe, language, and religious differences.”

The late Eze’ndigbo, according to Olubadan, faced a lot of challenges but bore them all with calmness, humility, and a sense of purpose, accounting for his success and ability to lead his people for that long.

As painful as his sudden exit may be, coupled with the fact of the loss of his wife last year, Oba Balogun urged the children to be of good cheer because of the good legacies left behind by their departed father, saying, “I urge you to feel happy because you have a father to be proud of Dr Anozie lived very well and was at peace with his maker, going by his disposition towards fellow beings.

“To the Igbo community, I share your pains and grief over the loss of a rare gem. A bridge builder and a leader who was compassionate and full of ideas for the well-being of all I urge you to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals of peaceful coexistence and good neighbourliness, which he professed,” Oba Balogun added.

Commiserating with the generality of the people over the exit of the Igbo leader in Ibadanland, Olubadan equally remarked that the exit would be felt by them, especially those who enjoyed his optical services, and said it was an act of God over which no mortal had power.

“Let’s all thank God for the life of the man and pray for the repose of his peaceful soul.”

