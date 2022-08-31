Monarch calls for revival of agricultural sector to boost food production in Nigeria

The traditional ruler of Ishi Ubomiri autonomous community in the Mbaitoli Council Area of Imo State HRH Eze Emma St. George Eke has called for stronger proactive measures by various tiers of government towards the revival and resuscitation of the nation’s ailing agricultural sector.

The traditional ruler stated this during his 2022 new yam ceremony held at his palace which was attended by representatives of the 19 villages of the community.

The monarch who is also the President of the “Imo Exporter’s League” warned that continued neglect of such a critical sector would not only worsen the raging food crisis but also deplete the much-needed resources for development and equally compound youth unemployment and sundry juvenile delinquency.

He said: “My community is famous for agricultural activities and as a traditional ruler, I am into active farming and if the various levels of government can sit up and accord stronger prominence to agriculture, it will generate more revenue for the government while providing a job for the youths.”

Lamenting the upsurge of insecurity and moral decadence in society, Eze Eke who is the chairman of the Mbaitoli council of traditional rulers challenged parents and guardians to inculcate moral values in their children and wards.

He said: “nowadays, we are too busy pursuing wealth instead of teaching love and moral values to our children hence the continued degeneration.”

The monarch who equally cried out over the rising tempo of corruption and cutthroat competition for offices by the political class urged politicians to always play the game according to the rule in order to consolidate and strengthen the nation’s hard-earned democracy.

He lamented that some traditional rulers had been constrained to reside outside their communities due to insecurity, noting that some of them had been shot and killed by bandits and other criminal elements.

Also speaking, the CEO of “Mezie Mbaitoli Youth Foundation For the Poor” – Stanley Chimaroke Mezie disclosed that the NGO established in 2015 had fashioned packages to assist interested youths in the LGA go into active farming to boost food production.

He hailed Eze Eke as a veritable custodian of the culture and tradition of his people and enjoined the community to always assist him to move the community forward.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE