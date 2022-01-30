Monalisa, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu star in ‘Philomena’

A theatre-focused production company, K’Ike Productions Ltd, has hinted that its new stage play, PHILOMENA’, featuring Charles Inojie, Monalisa Chinda, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester, Tammy Abusi and a host of others will thrill audience in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, between February 11 and 14.

The stage play, ‘Philomena’ which was written by actor, Bimbo Manuel, who doubles as the director will treat lovers in Port Harcourt to special Valentine moment.

‘Philomena’ is the story of three characters who find themselves, by pure chance, in the same space at the same time, each with his and her personal issues that they would have carried with them if events do not force them out. Each character seeks justification for their rage at society, government and life.

The story of the fairly ordered lives of Philomena, a prostitute in her last laps, Area, her regular customer, a frustrated Master’ degree holder and primary school teacher is disrupted by the arrival of Wesley, a bombastic journalist with an inflated view of himself when he gets his sack on the phone while sitting in Philomena’s beer parlor for a consolatory drink. He must get back at society for the ‘injustice of his sack over the phone’.

According to Manuel, ‘Philomena: Interview With A Prostitute’ cannot be contained in just a book anymore. Like the little acorn, the intensive little play has grown to become a massive star-studded theatrical phenomenon”

On her part, Monalisa Chinda, who is joint executive producer said, “From my first encounter with the play, Philomena, it became a story that demanded to be told.”

The company also engaged Bikiya Graham-Douglas as producer and she said, ‘I am happy to be doing this. What is even more enthralling is that it is happening in The Garden City. I believe it is the beginning of greater things to come to our beloved city, Port Harcourt. It is phenomenal that we are bringing Nollywood veterans and homegrown talents together in one performance space in our city. I am happy to be doing this at home in Rivers State.”