Momoh’s death loss to community ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the passing of Prince Tony Momoh as a loss to the human community.

He made the declaration in a message delivered on his behalf to the deceased family in Abuja, on Monday, by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who led a Federal Government delegation to the bereaved family said:

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) quoted him as saying: “We have lost a dear friend, a great Nigerian, a true patriot and a philanthropist. We have lost a valuable member of the human community. But he has left tremendous footprints. He has been a politician, a writer, a publisher and also a party man with a conscience and a servant of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Minister.

“He introduced many reforms in the ministry, introduced direct communication with people of Nigeria on issues in a patriotic and dispassionate manner, always putting the interest of Nigeria above everything else.”

President Buhari also averred that the late Auchi Prince would be “greatly missed of course by the family and also by many whose lives he has touched as a publisher, writer and statesman, above all as a patriotic Nigerian.”

He prayed that Almighty God will “receive him back in heaven as one of his favourite servants here on earth,” and grant the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss, “not just to the family but his community, state, country, Africa and the world.”

With the Chief of Staff were the Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

On hand to receive the delegation were the wife of the former Minister, Jane Rabiat, son Rasheed and Sister, Justice Constance Momoh.

They expressed appreciation to the President for sending such a delegation, urging him to immortalise the departed.

Speaking to reporters after the delegation’s visit, Governor Mala noted that as the chairman of one of the legacy parties that formed the APC, Momoh had always been a part of the ruling party.

