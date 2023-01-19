Moltok takes over as new image maker of NPA

Maritime
By Tribune Online

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Josephine Moltok as the new General Manager (GM), Corporate and Strategic Communications (C&SC) for the Authority.

The Plateau-born media guru takes over from Mrs. Oluyemisi Oyinlola, a lawyer, who held the office for barely one month.

The newly appointed head of the unit was formerly the NPA’s Head of the Overseas Liaison Office in London before being recalled to Nigeria in 2022 to head the Administrative Division of the Authority as its GM.

It was gathered that Maltok worked as a Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the defunct Western Zone of the NPA in Apapa before moving to Calabar Port.

She also worked at the agency’s defunct head office in Abuja after which she came to serve at the former Roll-On Roll-Off (RoRo) Port in Tin Can, Lagos, even as she had equally headed the PR Unit of the Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa.

Mrs. Moltok was to later serve as the National Assembly Liaison Officer of NPA in the Abuja liaison office where she later became the Assistant General Manager (AGM).

At her promotion to General Manager, the new NPA image maker headed the London office before moving to the Servicom Division.

In the meantime, Mrs. Oyinlola has returned to her former duty post as, GM Legal Services/Board.

Frontpage Today

