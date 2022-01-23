Molete Baptist Church, mourns Alao-Akala

PASTORATE and members of the Molete Baptist Church, Ibadan, Oyo State, have described the passing of the former governor of Oyo State, Chief Christopher Alao Akala, as quite unfathomable and said that he would be greatly missed.

This was said in a release signed and made available to Tribune Church News by the Lead Pastor of the church, Reverend Edward Alabi, noting that, “the late politician was as an iconoclastic enigma, a fearless and committed child of God.”

The cleric lauded the late chieftain and his lifetime achievements, stating that “the late politician’s influence and impact are inestimable. He was also a worthy philanthropist and a man who was enthusiastic about lifting others.”

“It is quite unfathomable to hear about your change of address. You came, saw and eventually conquered. How else can I describe a man who impacted every one that had contact with him? Your influence and impact are inestimable.

“You rose from grass to grace; you rose from a ‘spare tyre’ governor to ‘Oyato governor’ because of your God-fearing attitude and disposition. You feared no one, but God and you administered the state with the fear of God.”

“A real family man and caring father you were; your family (immediate and extended) will sorely miss you. You were a true and sincere political enigma and you left when your wisdom and experience was needed most. You did your part in the development of not only your town – Ogbomoso, but also Oyo state and Nigeria at large.

“You were a fearless and committed child of God; you were a passionate worshiper and a churchman per excellence. You were a game-changer; you brought a paradigm shift into serving the people with diligence and uttermost commitment.”

“You were not just a good Christian; you were a true and committed Baptist to the core. No doubt, First Baptist Church, Okelerin, Ogbomoso will miss you, Molete Baptist Church, Ibadan cannot forget your influence. Your support for Ikoyi Baptist Church, Lagos will ever be spoken of, and of course, the entire Nigerian Baptist Convention will always remember you.

“How else can I talk of your magnanimity and generosity; you were a generous giver and a philanthropist. You were accommodating and enthusiastic about lifting others. How can I forget your humble and gentle disposition? You were an epitome of humility, humorous and friendly personality. Your large-heartedness earned you the chieftaincy title – Otun of the Source among several other chieftaincy titles. Your philanthropy disposition knows no religious affiliation, culture, race or colour.”

“A true Ogbomoso man; you were loved both at home and abroad. You actually proved that a prophet can be honoured and acceptable in his home town. Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, you will be missed on earth, but heaven has gained another true triumphant soldier, Sleep on Otunba Alao Akala, the really, we shall understand better bye and bye,” he added.