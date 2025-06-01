Mokwa flood tragedy: 151 bodies recovered, buried, 3,018 people displaced ―Niger gov

•Three bridges, two roads washed away •Tinubu, Reps speaker, Northern gov others express sadness

NIGER State governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, on Saturday disclosed that recovered bodies of 151 victims of the Mokwa flood disaster have been buried, adding that 3.018 people have been displaced by the disaster.

Bago, represented by his deputy, Aljaji Yakubu Garba, disclosed this during the visit of the federal government delegation, led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, over the disaster.

According to Bago: “We thank the government for acting swiftly in such a situation that left the state devastated and shocked. About 151 bodies were recovered and buried, 3,018 people were displaced, 11 people were injured and 503 households were affected and still counting.

“Over 265 houses were affected within Mokwa, three communities within Mokwa Local Government Area were affected, two roads and three bridges were washed away.

“Hence, there is the need for quick intervention to restore the livelihoods of the people. The rescue teams include NEMA, SEMA, IOM, Red Cross, traditional leaders and Ja’matul Islam.

“However, we cannot ascertain the exact cause of the flood, but advised the people living at river banks to take precautionary measures.”

While conveying President Bola Tinubu’s sympathy to the victims of the tragedy, the minister disclosed that the president had directed an immediate nationwide sensitisation on dangers of flooding.

Idris said the delegation was in Minna on the directive of Tinubu to commiserate, sympathise and empathise with the government and people of the state on what happened in Mokwa.

According to Idris, the president is personally saddened by the disaster and directed that every available resources of the government should be deployed to the scene of the tragedy.

“President Tinubu has activated every government agencies to ensure what needs to be done is done. This is also a call to our people to take this as also a warning against future occurrence. Those living in those areas need to be properly educated.

“On that direction, President Tinubu has also asked the National Orientation Agency to immediately embark on a campaign around the community and other communities across the country to sensitise the people on the dangers of living in areas that are prone to such disaster,” Idris said.

The minister said the government supports the state to ensure that the needed reliefs were provided to the people.

“Accept the condolences and sympathy of the president; his concerns are with you and the people of the state over the sad situation,” he said.

Reps Speaker, Northern govs mourn

Commiserating with the people and the government of Niger State, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Saturday, described the disaster as tragic and unfortunate, lamenting the huge loss of lives, property, and livelihood of the victims.

He particularly condoled Governor Bago and Mokwa community, urging them to remain undaunted in the phrase of the environmental challenge.

In the same vein, Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the incident as a “national tragedy that demands urgent and coordinated action.”

In a statement issued on behalf of the governors, Governor Inuwa Yahaya extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State over the disaster, which was triggered by torrential rains.

Inuwa Yahaya described the scale of destruction as heartbreaking and urged all stakeholders to intensify efforts in bringing immediate relief and long-term recovery to the affected areas.

He praised the swift response of the Niger State government under the leadership of Governor Bago and the emergency management agencies providing humanitarian aid and restoring order.

“This tragic event highlights the growing threat of climate-induced disasters and the urgent need for sustainable flood control and resilience strategies across Northern Nigeria,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated.

He assured support for victims and Niger State government and called on well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations and development partners to join in the relief and recovery efforts.

