Mokwa flood: NOA intensifies flood prevention, mitigation measures

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Friday announced that it had intensified efforts to prevent future flood disasters and mitigate their impact on communities.

The Director-General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this during a sympathy visit to victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa, Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

He stated that the agency had stepped up its efforts to continuously educate people on the dangers of floods.

“It is very important to prevent disasters when we listen and take precautions.

“We have mobilised our staff at the state and local government levels to work with other stakeholders.

“They are to ensure that those who lost their lives are honoured and that those who sustained injuries receive proper care,” he said.

Issa-Onilu noted that NOA was working with other agencies to fumigate affected areas and ensure safety in Mokwa town.

He further explained that these agencies had mobilised personnel to conduct early warning systems in flood-prone areas.

According to him, NOA was collaborating with local government authorities to sensitise communities on flood safety and prevention.

He assured that the agency would continue to educate people on the dangers of floods and encourage them to take necessary precautions.

Following the annual flood prediction by NiMET, which identified 12 states as high-risk, the agency had embarked on early warning initiatives in conjunction with local authorities.

