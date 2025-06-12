Mokwa flood: Niger Reps members, Senators donate N20m to support victims

Federal lawmakers representing Niger State at the National Assembly under the auspices of Niger State Caucus have donated the sum of N20 million as support to victims of the Mokwa flood disaster.

The Caucus led by its Chairman and Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Muhammad Sani Musa, made the donation during a condolence visit to Governor Umaru Bago at the Niger State Liaison Office in Abuja.

Senator Sani Musa, who spoke on behalf of other legislators, expressed deepest condolences to Nigerlites, saying that the donation is to support affected communities and aid in the immediate response and recovery efforts.

He used the forum to commend the swift response of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umaru Bago over the incident which he described as sorrowful.

Senator Musa then acknowledged the leadership style and commitment of the Farner Governor through his new Niger agenda, which has continued to inspire confidence and hope to the people, and restated that the synergy between the Governor and the legislators has been critical in advancing developmental goals in the State.

Governor Umaru Bago appreciated the legislators for their immense contribution to the Mokwa flood victims and equally thanked them immensely for all they have been doing to support the new Niger agenda.

He called on them to continue to offer support to President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda which is headed towards developing the Country.

While acknowledging them for representing Nigeria State well at the National Assembly, he reassured them that he will continue to work closely with them. He used the medium to urge them to push the Federal Government to accord attention to federal roadside services or something in Niger State and as well refund the State in terms of federal roads that have been constructed in the State.

He specifically called on the federal government to fix the Ilorin, Jebba, Mokwa, and Bida roads and the Ilorin, Makera, and Tegina roads, which he described as critical infrastructures that connect the Southern and Northern parts of the Country.

