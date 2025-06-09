Mokwa flood: Niger govt awards N7bn road contract, commits to resettlement of victims

The Niger State Government has awarded a N 7 billion contract for the construction of the Mokwa Raba Road and four bridges.

The project aims to improve transportation and enhance connectivity, particularly for communities recently devastated by severe flooding.

Governor Umar Mohammed Bago announced the development during a visit to Tiffin Madza Primary School, where internally displaced persons (IDPs) are currently taking refuge.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to rebuilding affected communities and restoring hope to displaced families.

As part of the government’s immediate response, the governor announced a 1 billion donation to fast-track the resettlement of those displaced by the disaster, which, according to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), claimed over 200 lives and left more than 80 others injured.

Bago also revealed that the state government has directed the Ministry of Lands to issue a Certificate of Occupancy to the Federal Government to facilitate the resettlement process.

He noted that land has already been secured for the construction of permanent housing, which will include essential infrastructure such as health facilities, schools, and proper drainage systems with culverts to mitigate future flooding.

The Governor added that the current IDP camp would remain in operation until the end of the month, saying, ” each affected family will receive financial support to cover rent while awaiting the completion of their new homes.

“Additionally, 50 trucks of grains have been allocated for distribution to flood-affected families.

“We cannot replace everything you have lost, but we are here to support you in every way we can.”

He urged the people of Mokwa to set aside their differences and work together to rebuild their communities.

He also called on Islamic school teachers to keep proper records of children under their care, particularly in times of emergency.

Governor Bago commended the Federal Government for its swift intervention and lauded the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for its timely response.

Providing an update on the disaster, Acting Director General of NSEMA, Dr. Hussain Audu Ibrahim, confirmed that 206 lives were lost, 82 people sustained injuries, and numerous homes were destroyed.

He noted that several government agencies, NGOs, and elected officials have contributed donations and relief materials to aid recovery efforts.

Governor Bago was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, traditional rulers, including the Etsu Nupe, Emir of Agaie, and Emir of Borgu, members of the State Executive Council, and the Chairman of Mokwa Local Government, Abdullahi Jibrin Muregi.

The delegation visited affected areas in Mokwa and Raba to sympathise with residents and advised communities to stay away from the riverbanks to avoid further casualties.

Governor Bago offered prayers for the departed, stating, “Allah has destined everything, and He will comfort the people during this difficult time.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

