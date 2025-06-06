Mokwa flood: Niger govt advises residents to relocate from waterways

Niger State Government has advised people whose houses were built on water channels to relocate to safer grounds immediately.

This is to avoid a repeat of the recent flash flood disaster that occured in Mokwa Local Government Area where many people were killed several others were displaced several other victims were rendered homeless and many were declared missing among others.

State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago gave the advice in his remarks after performing the two raka’ats prayer for Eid El Kabir, at the Minna Central Eid prayer ground.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy Comrade Yakubu Garba explained that the advice became necessary because there is the possibility that another flood disaster might occur due to heavy downpours, stressing that prevention is always better than cure.

The Governor who acknowledged the prayers of Niger state pilgrims to this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia for the state and Nigeria, would also want Nigerians to reciprocate the gesture by praying for them to attain or have a successful hajj which is the wish and desire of any pilgrim.

Former Niger state Governor, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu said the Muslim faithful should be thankful to Allah for making it possible to sacrifice rams instead of sacrificing the first child in person of Prophet Ismail stressing that this is no doubt a great honour which he said must be honored through positive acts.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque Sheikh Jibril Isa Imam, appealed to wealthy individuals to always assist the less privileged persons in the society as commanded by Allah.

In all, Sallah celebrations have been peaceful and orderly throughout the state.

