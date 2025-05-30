Mokwa flood: NEMA recovers over 100 bodies in rescue operations

Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar on Friday confirmed the recovery of no fewer than 100 bodies during the search and rescue operations sequel to the devastating flood which occurred in Kpege area of Mokwa, Niger State, in the early hours of Thursday.

Umar who gave the update on Mokwa flood via a statement made available to Tribune Online, commended members of the rescue teams, including personnel from NEMA, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Nigerian Red Cross Society, local volunteers, and divers, for their dedication in rescuing trapped individuals and recovering the bodies of those who drowned.

She also acknowledged the intervention of other security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Military Disaster Response Units (DRUs) from the nearby Kainji military formation who conducted life-saving operations and ensuring the safety of survivors, emergency responders, and the general public through effective crowd control and security management.

“As search and rescue operations continue following the devastating flood that struck the Kpege area of Mokwa, Niger State, in the early hours of Thursday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered essential relief items to provide immediate succour to those displaced by the disaster.

“The relief intervention is part of a swift and comprehensive response by NEMA to the unprecedented flood, which has tragically claimed some lives, damaged homes and affected livelihoods. In response to the disaster, NEMA activated its Minna Operations Office and deployed additional technical personnel and equipment from its Headquarters in Abuja, including the Director of Search and Rescue, to bolster ongoing operations.

“NEMA Search and Rescue Teams from the Minna Operations Office and NEMA Headquarters, Abuja, remain on the ground to support ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Red Cross and local volunteers. Equipment deployed includes a Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance, Rapid Intervention Vehicles, as well as Mobile Water Treatment and Extrication units.

“Based on an on-site assessment conducted today, Friday, 30th May 2025, by the NEMA team led by the Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, no fewer than 100 bodies have so far been recovered as search and rescue operations continue.

“Injured persons evacuated to various health centres in Mokwa have been treated and discharged, while some received immediate first aid at the scene. The epicentres of the disaster have been identified as the Unguwan Hausawa and Tiffin Maza neighbourhoods, both located within Mokwa township.

“It is important to put on record and commend the tireless efforts of the rescue teams, including personnel from NEMA, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross Society, local volunteers, and divers, for their dedication in rescuing trapped individuals and recovering the bodies of those who drowned.

“Security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Military Disaster Response Units (DRUs) from the nearby Kainji military formation are also on site, supporting life-saving operations and ensuring the safety of survivors, emergency responders, and the general public through effective crowd control and security management.

“Emergency relief efforts are also ongoing. NEMA has deployed assorted food items, household utensils, and tents for temporary shelter. The Agency’s mobile water treatment equipment is also providing clean drinking water to affected communities.

“The list of delivered relief materials was officially presented to the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, at the disaster site. These items include essential food and non-food supplies to support displaced persons.

“The Deputy Governor expressed his gratitude to NEMA for its prompt and well-coordinated response and particularly commended the Director General’s personal visit to Mokwa to assess the situation and oversee ongoing rescue and relief operations.

“Emergency responders continue to monitor for potential secondary hazards. Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and report any emergencies or unusual developments to NEMA, SEMA, or security operatives in the area. A comprehensive post-disaster assessment will follow to guide recovery and reconstruction efforts,” the statement read.

