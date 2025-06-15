Mokwa flood: Monarch calls for fumigation of Niger community

The Village Head of Mokwa (Ndalile of Mokwa), Alhaji Muhammed Aliyu, has called for urgent fumigation in the area to prevent epidemic disease outbreaks in the community.

He made the call when he received the National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS) in Niger State on a sympathy visit at his palace following a devastating flood that claimed over 200 lives and displaced many others.

The Mokwa village head said the call for fumigation has become imperative following the discovery of some decomposing bodies in different parts of the community.

“If nothing urgent is done, it is capable of causing major health disaster,” he said.

He commended the national council of women societies for providing vital support to flood victims particularly women and children through their timely donations.

According to him, the major issue was the strong odour emanating from the area, which indicates the presence of decomposing bodies under debris.

The council also visited the Internally Displaced Camp (IDPs) where they donated relief items including clothes, food and toiletries to the flood victims.

President of NCWS, Mrs. Justina Yakubu expressed sympathy to the families of those that lost their lives and the affected persons.

“We pray that God should take care of the orphans and the widows and give them open doors so that they will be to rebuild their homes and settle down,” she said.

Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, who received the items on behalf of the victims, thanked NCWS for show of concern and support to the flood victims.

He expressed gratitude to the council for the gift to the victims, noting that the smiles on their faces reflected their joy and appreciation.

One of the victims, Felicia Abba, thanked the NCWS for the visit and the gifts support given to them.

