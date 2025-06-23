Mokwa flood: Group calls for coordinated response, commends FG, Niger gov

Mokwa Flood: Group appeals for concerted effort to end flood disaster, commends FG, Niger Gov, others

The Mokwa Flood Relief Support Group has appealed for a concerted effort to end flood disaster and the attendant loss of lives and property in Mokwa town.

An appeal by the Group came in the wake of the flood disaster that occurred in the town which claimed many lives and destroyed property worth billions of naira and rendered many homeless.

The Group’s Chairman, Assistant Controller-General of Customs, Alhaji Ahmed Nasir,(Rtd.) stated that the flood disaster highlighted the urgency to address key concerns, adding that beyond the immediate relief measure, the federal government and Niger State government should institute proactive action plans and undertake infrastructure improvements to address flooding menace in Mokwa and environs.

Alhaji Ahmed Nasir said the Mokwa Flood Relief Support Group was appreciative of the Federal Government and the Niger State government for their strategic support and timely response to the unfortunate incident.

The Group, which comprises of some prominent indigenes of Mokwa Town, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving N2 billion resettlement fund and 20 trucks of grains for the flood victims as well as a transformer for Mokwa Town.

The Mokwa Flood Relief Support Group also appreciated the State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago for playing a pivotal role in the rescue process and the provision of emergency relief materials and prompt treatments of the victims.

Governor Umaru Bago physically visited the scene of the flood disaster and approved the release of the sum of N1 billion (one billion naira) for immediate evacuation of the victims in the IDPs camp to rented apartments.

He also gave trucks of assorted grains to the victims and approved the sum of N7billion for the immediate reconstruction of bridges and the Mokwa-Rabba Road,” the group said.

While appealing to the Federal and Niger State Governments to expedite action in fulfilling their promises, the Group reiterated that “a multi-faceted approach involving the Federal Government, the Niger State Government, highly-placed indigenes of Mokwa Town and Non-Governmental Organizations, is imperative to diminish flood disaster in Mokwa Town.”

The Mokwa Flood Relief Support Group thereby expressed readiness to work with the Federal and the Niger State Governments to actualize the plan of resettling the flood victims and providing needed infrastructure.

They appealed to the Niger State Government to include members of the group in the State government’s resettlement committee.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

