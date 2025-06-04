Metro

Mokwa flood: Death toll rises to 160 — NSEMA

Adelowo Oladipo
The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has reported a devastating update on the Mokwa flood disaster, confirming that the death toll has risen to 160.

According to Dr Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, Acting Director-General of NSEMA, two more bodies were recovered on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of fatalities to 160 as of 3:45 pm on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The recovered bodies were those of two children buried under tree debris in the Mokwa/Raba axis.

NSEMA had to employ the services of locals to retrieve the corpses, highlighting the severity of the situation.

This flash flood disaster occurred last week Thursday, and the agency continues to assess the damage and provide support to affected families.

